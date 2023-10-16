Port Charlotte man facing more than 20 counts of child porn

Matthew Cade mugshot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Port Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with more than 20 counts of child porn.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Cade, 28, was taken into custody after the office received a cyber tip.

When detectives arrived at his Port Charlotte home on Delvan Avenue to question him, Cade confessed that he had been viewing and downloading child porn for over two years.

Authorities found approximately 1,000 videos on Cade’s phone with children varying in age from 8 years old to infancy.

Cade’s total bond was set at $770,000.