James Alan Tilney Jr. mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Fort Myers police have arrested a man, charging him with a role in a deadly crash back in June.

According to FMPD, on June 1, the crash killed Alexander Marin Colon, 29, off State Road 82 in Fort Myers.

James Alan Tilney Jr., 50, was driving recklessly, and his actions led to Colon’s death, police said.

Tilney faces a vehicular homicide charge and failure to remain at a crash involving a death charge.