Lee County teens arrested for making school threats

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four threats to schools that happened over the course of two days.

Three reports said the threats were on social media and came from four students 14 – 15 years old. All attend either Lehigh Middle, Riverdale High or Lehigh Senior High.

Following the threats, the superintendent of Lee County Schools, Christopher Bernier, left the following voicemail for parents, “Students involved in such actions will not only face discipline at the school level, but also will encounter serious legal consequences that could affect their college career and future paths.”

Therapist Diana Salazar said parents need to watch what their children are posting online.

“The fact that social media is there all the time can have an impact. I will definitely say parental guidance is necessary, at this point,” Salazar said.

The students did not act on their threats, but it’s still a serious crime.

The four students were arrested and taken to Lee County Jail on charges of threats to commit a mass shooting.