4,544 pounds of Mrs. Pasta’s frozen meat recalled

A shopping cart is pushed down an aisle at Target. Credit: WINK News

You may want to take a look at your freezer. Mrs. Pasta is recalling approximately 4,544 pounds of frozen meat products that were produced without federal inspection.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Monday that the frozen not-ready-to-eat meat pasta items were produced from Aug. through Oct. 2023.

These products are being recalled:

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Short Ribs Ravioli” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli squared” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli Halfmoon” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-lb. cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Tortellini Bolognese” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.