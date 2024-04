Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Pexels.com

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for Tesla Cybertrucks due to potential issues with the accelerator.

According to the NHTSA, 3,878 Cybertrucks manufactured from Nov. 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024, may experience an issue with the accelerator getting stuck.

Due to an unapproved introduced lubricant (soap) in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal, the affected vehicles may see the accelerator pad become dislodged if high force is applied.

The accelerator-related issues were reported to Tesla in late March, after a customer filed a complaint about the issue happening in their Cybertruck.

By examining the 2024 models, Tesla Engineering decided to recall the affected vehicles voluntarily.

All Tesla stores will replace or rework the accelerator pedal assembly so that the assembly meets specifications and ensures sufficient retention force between the pad and accelerator pedal to

prevent the pad from dislodging.