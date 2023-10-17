LCSO terminates sergeant, 2 deputies, disciplines 5 others for use of force

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. (Credit: WINK News)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office terminated several deputies following an internal investigation reviewing the use of force during a recent arrest.

According to LCSO, Sgt. Christopher Meyer, deputy Bradley Davidson and deputy Alexander Ricci were terminated on Tuesday and will face charges.

LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno immediately opened a separate investigation through the department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Internal Affairs Division.

Marceno explained on social media since the use of force was unreported in the Aug. 11 arrest, he sought an internal investigation.

Moreover, Capt. John Desrosiers, the watch commander on the scene, was given a notice of demotion. He will take on the rank of deputy because he failed to ensure the incident was documented.

Also, deputy Frank Marchetti was notified he would be suspended for 10 days without pay. Marceno explained it was because of conduct unbecoming and job knowledge and performance.

In addition, two Corrections Bureau supervisors were suspened for three days without pay. Lt. Vincent Amoroso and Sgt. Patrick Harrold “failed to perform their duties causing delay in reporting the incident.”

“As your Sheriff, the public’s trust is the most important to effectively provide the level of service they deserve,” said Sheriff Marceno. “These deputies’ actions –and inactions– took away our ability to do just that.”

Sgt. Christopher Meyer charges:

Improper Conduct- Use of non-deadly force, contrary to rules and regulations procedure.

Improper Conduct- Conduct unbecoming.

Improper Conduct- Untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

Job Knowledge and Performance- General proficiency.

Deputy Bradley Davidson charges:

Improper Conduct- Conduct unbecoming.

Job Knowledge and Performance- General proficiency.

Improper Conduct- Untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

Deputy Alexander Ricci charges

Improper Conduct- Conduct unbecoming.

Job Knowledge and Performance- General proficiency.

Improper Conduct- Untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

This is an active investigation, and LCSO said they will release specific details, events and evidence from the internal affairs investigation as the investigation allows.