Jim Jordan falls short of Speaker votes, Donalds steadfast with support

Republicans are gathering as they try to pull their party together at a crucial time during an overseas war and a looming government shutdown in the United States. Byron Donalds and Greg Steube voted for Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, along with 198 of their fellow Republicans, to step in as Speaker of the House.

But Mario Diaz Balant strayed from the pack, voting for Steve Scalise, who dropped out on Thursday.

Donalds and Steube have been big supporters of Jordan since he threw his name in the ring. Both congressmen took to social media to encourage Republicans to vote for him.

Nevertheless, 20 Republicans went in another direction. When the House went into recess, Donalds went in front of the cameras and said it’s not the end for Jordan.

“What we should do right now is recess for a little bit. Give Jim Jordan an opportunity to talk to these members who have voted for other people,” said Donalds, “and then let’s see where we go from there. I think us coming together and finding a speaker and electing that person is very, very possible.”

The House is expected to vote again on Tuesday. Donalds said he hopes that members who voted against Jordan will change their vote. He said the House needs a Speaker so Republicans can lead the nation when the Biden Administration is not.