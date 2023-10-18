CCSO drones and K-9 help deputies find teens accused of burglary

Andres Schaller (left) and Joseph Lou Morehouse (right) CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Three teenagers face burglary and criminal mischief charges after a citizen saw them enter a home they knew wasn’t occupied near Orangetree.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews Schaller, 19, Joseph Lou Morehouse, 18, and a third teenager were arrested Tuesday night.

A resident saw a white Mercedes driving up and down the street. The three teens eventually stopped at a home on 47th Avenue Northeast and got into the home by lifting the garage door.

The resident knew the homeowner wasn’t home at the time.

“This is a great example of ‘See it. Say It. Make the Call,’” Sheriff Rambosk said. “Thank you to our community for continuing to partner with us to keep Collier County safe.”

Deputies arrived at the scene and the teenagers scattered. They were all found, said the sheriff, soon after thanks to aviation, drone units and K-9 assistance.