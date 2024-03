K9 jumps off 528 Causeway bridge. CREDIT: BCSO

Quick reflexes and plenty of upper body strength saved a Brevard County police dog from plummeting off of a bridge at a deadly height.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account, K-9 Deputy Lauren Donaldson saved her dog Zeppelin, who tried jumping nearly 75 feet to the ground from the 528 Causeway during an arrest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brevard County Sheriff (@brevard_sheriff)

After a chaotic scene and a felony arrest, the deputy was going back to her car. Suddenly, Zeppelin leaped over the guard rail with only about 75 feet of air and water below him.

Aghast, Donaldson firmly grasped the leash and braced her feet against the railing with NASCAR-driver-like reflexes. Bracing herself against the railing to save her K9. CREDIT: BCSO

The dramatic footage then shows the K-9 deputy extending herself over the bridge and pulling her partner back to safety.

It’s noteworthy that Zeppelin is no teacup-sized dog. Zeppelin is a Belgian Malinois and weighs about 75 pounds.

Donaldson weighs a sturdy 122 pounds “when she is soaking wet and holding a bowling ball,” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says.

“Without Lauren’s fast action, there is no question that ‘Zeppelin’ would have fallen approximately 75 feet into the Indian River and most likely to his death,” the Facebook post says.

Thanks to heroic strength, bravery and fast action, these two will be keeping Brevard County safe for hopefully a long time to come.

