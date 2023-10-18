Hurricane Ian Outreach happening in Lee County this week

People still looking for help following Hurricane Ian can get assistance this week in Lee County. The Lee County Unmet Needs Longterm Recover Group is organizing the outreach.

And here is how it works. The non-profit and community partner World Renew is completing free and confidential community needs assessments in Lee County. And then, they match people’s needs with the best available resources. Surveys are walk-in only.

Organizers say Hurricane Ian aid is not guaranteed but should allow a path forward for people still working to recover from the storm.

Wink News spoke with Carl Bergman, team leader for the unmet needs assessment team.

“We want to encourage people come in, even if it’s the fifth place you tried because this is the place to get your name in the database for all the agencies to have access to your need and to know you’re out there and still have a need, even if your need is emotional, and you just need a counselor, even if it’s spiritual, or social, and not just physical needs or material needs, or whatever you need to help you recover from this horrible hurricane,” said Carl Bergman, a team leader from the Unmet Needs Assessment Team.

If you or someone you know has unmet needs as it pertains to recovery from Hurricane Ian, we invite you to participate in the assessment. The dates, times and locations are listed below.

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.

Oct. 16-20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23-27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pine Island Public Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922.

Oct. 18 & 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 20 & 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FISH of Sanibel and Captiva, 2304 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957.

Oct. 19, 23, 25 & 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 941-786-2796 for more information.