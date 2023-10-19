Biggest bounce house in the world coming to Fort Myers

Grab your shoes, but be ready to take them off. Giant inflatable bounce houses are taking over Jetblue Park in Fort Myers.

It opens Friday, October 20 and runs through Monday, October 23.

Big Bounce America is described as the world’s biggest bounce house.

There will be music, games, and of course, bounce houses that all ages can enjoy. Tour manager Michael Wiggins said it’s one giant inflatable amusement park.

“We have the world Guinness record of over 15,000 sq. feet of a bouncy castle. Now, that right there is a lot of jumping. On top of that, we have a 900-foot obstacle course, and then we have other inflatables inside that you guys can enjoy as well, and we have our air-space sports. So, if you’re a sports enthusiast, you can get in there and rock-climb. You can play dodgeball. There’s some great things that happen in there, but also, inside that castle, we have a DJ,” Wiggins said.

There are different session times set up to accommodate different age groups. For the dates and times, click here.