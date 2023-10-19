Florida sheriff’s office K-9 Fredy killed in crash

Credit: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning following the sudden and tragic loss of one of their K-9s, Fredy, a 2-and-a-half-year-old Springer Spaniel, who was a dedicated drug detection dog.

On Monday, Fredy was involved in a fatal accident while inside a law enforcement vehicle.

Fredy had an impressive record in his short career, helping intercept hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics in Central Florida.

His life was cut short when the vehicle he was in collided with another car. The details surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Sheriff John Smith expressed his condolences, stating, “K-9 Fredy was not just a loyal partner but a true hero. We will always remember his contributions and his commitment to keeping our community safe.”