The Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County again will be on the city’s historic register after Punta Gorda City Council voted to return the house to the list.

Councilman Bill Dryburgh said the move will help Blanchard House, which was heavily damaged after Hurricane Ian, avoid demolition due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 50% rule, which excludes historic homes.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.