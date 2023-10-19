Lee County addresses concerns over status of the county fair

Lee County answered questions about the 2024 County Fair Thursday in a press conference after Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair Association said it was canceled.

“There is a fair, and there will be a 4-H component,” said Lee County Manager Dave Harner.

Harner addressed the media about the status of the county fair after the Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair Association posted to social media that the county fair for 2024 had been canceled.

Commissioner Mike Greenwell, who represents District 5, said Lee County will run the fair.

“Lee County has the opportunity to set the record straight and dispel some of the rumors that have surfaced out there,” added Greenwell. “The 2024 Lee County Fair will happen. It will happen at the Lee County Civic Center. There has been misinformation that has run that certain groups or an entity has to run the fair. That is not true.”

Greenwell was referring to a social media post by the SWFL & Lee County Fair Association that reads in part, “It is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that because of the decisions of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners, the Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair Association, Inc., 100th Anniversary Celebration is officially canceled. After 27 years of managing the Lee Civic Center property, we have been abruptly removed.”

The group said it has closed all registration for the 4-H/FFA, Home and Hobby, events and competitions and will issue refunds.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to WINK News and WINKNews.com for updates.