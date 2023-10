Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The City of Cape Coral is moving forward with their plan to reduce traffic.

With the high level of deadly crashes, the Cape Coral Vision Plan for the Pine island Road Corridor will serve as a guide for the next 50 years.

It was revealed Friday morning.

Some goals are to reduce traffic, give drivers more room to move around, add sidewalks and give bikers more safety.