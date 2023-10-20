LCSO: Lehigh Acres man arrested for allegedly threatening and soliciting a child

A Lehigh Acres man has been accused of making threats to kill and soliciting a child sexually.

On Friday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Dakoda Craig Daniels, 27, of Lehigh Acres, at his house.

Daniels faces charges of transmitting material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment, soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices, transmitting child sexual abuse material by electronic device or equipment, and written or electronic threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Following a tip reported to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children in July 2023, FDLE began an investigation, including interviewing the female victim, who is a minor, and reviewing the electronic means that Daniels communicated with the victim.

Daniels interacted with the victim over Discord and sent sexually explicit messages, images and videos.

Daniels also discussed kidnapping the victim and killing members of her family.

FDLE Fort Myers executed arrest and search warrants on Friday at Daniels’ Lehigh Acres residence.

FDLE Miami also executed a search warrant at a Deerfield Beach home that was a focal point of the investigation. Agents believe Daniels sent many messages to the victim from that residence.

Daniels was booked into the Lee County Jail.