The 6th annual ‘STARability’ run set to begin Saturday

The sixth annual “STARability Run, Walk and Roll” 5K charity event is expected to begin on Saturday in Naples.

The Charity run is meant to directly help people in the Naples community who experience intellectual or developmental disabilities while having fun doing so!

The event helps those who deal with disabilities engage with and build relationships with the community.

WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar will be in attendance as an Emcee, so feel free to come by and say hello!



The 5K run is located at 3940 City Gate Boulevard North and is set to begin at 8 a.m. at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

For more information on the STARability run, visit the website.