Inspection records before explosion in Monterrey Condominium released

Affected elevator shaft in Monterrey Condominiums (CREDIT: WINK News)

WINK News reported the explosion at the Monterrey Condominium building in Marco Island, which resulted in the evacuation of 55 residents. Damage from the explosion at Monterrey Condominium (CREDIT: WINK News)

The explosion on Monday morning was caused by an electrical system failure that rendered the building uninhabitable. It raised concerns in the community reminiscent of the 2021 Surfside collapse.

WINK News reviewed the most recent inspections of the building from June 2023. According to Johnson Controls, many of the fire sprinklers within the condominium were painted over.

The fire alarm inspection record said that 8 speaker A/V devices, 8 strobes and a heat detector failed.

The building was constructed in 1996, according to the Collier County Property Appraiser.

The electrical system failure has still not been clarified.

The Monterrey Condominium Building Management has been contacted multiple times. WINK News has not heard back yet.