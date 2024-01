Michael Maree mugshot. Credit: LCSO

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have released details behind the arrest of a man who allegedly had explosive materials.

According to LCSO, on Monday, Michael Maree, 66, was arrested at his home located on the 9000 block of Belleza Way after an active investigation following an unrelated investigation.

Detectives obtained a warrant to investigate Maree’s home. Upon inspection, investigators located what they described as “parts associated with hand grenades and a firearm suppressor inside a toolbox in the residence.”

A bomb squad was called to further examine the scene, upon which, members located hand grenade shells that could be converted into useable grenades through minor manipulation, LCSO reports.

Deputies also reported that mercury switches were found, which can be used to set up anti-tempering devices for possible explosives.

Also located inside the toolbox was a small container with two pieces of suspected explosives, including a railroad torpedo, which is a type of explosive used on rail lines.

Upon locating these items, The Fort Myers Fire Department Hazmat Unit responded and assisted with testing the evidence.

The testing yielded positive findings for explosive compounds. In addition, the railroad torpedo tested positive for black powder, an illegal substance to own.

Maree was arrested and charged with possessing, making or attempting to make a destructive device.

Maree appeared in court on Wednesday and was issued a $100,000 bond based on said charges.