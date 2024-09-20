Collier man arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession and transmission
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a Collier man is facing over forty counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
Carlos Juan Rodiguez, 39, was arrested after an investigation determined he had secretly recorded a child taking a shower and then shared it on social media.
The investigation was led by CCSO, the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
During the investigation, authorities found Rodriguez was uploading and transmitting child sex abuse material to his MediaLab and Kick accounts.
According to CCSO, the images in the files depicted children, ranging in age from infants to 6 years old, engaged in lewd behavior or being victimized by an adult.
“We are continuing to send a strong message to child predators that we are going to find them,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.
Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his residence.
The search turned up more images of suspected child sex abuse material on Rodriguez’s cell phone.
This case remains an active investigation.