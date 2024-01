CREDIT: WINK News

A Lee County man is being held on $100,000 bond for possibly making or possessing a bomb.

Michael Maree appeared in court on Wednesday for one count of possessing, making or attempting to make a destructive device.

The State also explained to the court that there was an ongoing investigation on Maree for a homicide related to a drug overdose in his own backyard.

The State emphasized a concern that the device Maree was making was a threat to citizens in Lee County.

Maree is being held on a $100,000 bond.