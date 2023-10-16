Marco Island Police investigate a lobby explosion in the Monterrey Condominium

Marco Island police investigating a lobby explosion at the Monterrey Condominiums. Credit: WINK

The City of Marco Island Fire Rescue and Police Department are currently investigating an explosion in the lobby area of the Monterrey Condominium on Monday morning.

According to Marco Island Fire Rescue, the building suffered significant damages to the lobby area, and had to be evacuated.

There were no injuries reported.

Early investigation of the situation appears to be that the explosion was caused by an electrical system failure.

Marco Island officials will hold a meeting regarding the explosion at around 10 a.m. at Fire Station 50.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.