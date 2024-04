The boil water notice placed over the weekend for the Southern part of Marco Island has been rescinded.

The City of Marco Island confirmed that, as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the boil water notice for that specific area of Marco Island had been lifted.

The areas impacted by this boil water notice included the west and south of the Winterberry Bridge and the southern part of Winterberry Drive and South Barfield Drive.

The boil water notice was put in place early Saturday after a failure at the South Water Treatment Plan caused a pump to shut down, leading to low pressure in the water lines.

The notice was issued as a precaution until water samples were collected and analyzed to test for the possibility of harmful bacteria entering the lines.

The water tests came back clear.