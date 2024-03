The Southern part of Marco Island is under a boil water notice after a failure at the South Water

Treatment Plan.

The city told WINK News the failure caused a pump to shut down.

“This led to a drop in water pressure below 20 pounds per square inch (psi). Any time the pressure in the water lines that transport potable water falls below 20 psi, a boil water notice is issued as a precaution, even when contamination is unlikely,” according to the city.

The notice is a precaution until water samples can be collected and analyzed, which can take 48 hours.

In a release, the city explained this is done because any loss in water pressure creates the possibility of harmful bacteria entering the lines.

The area impacted by the notice is the southern part of Marco Island, including areas

west and south of the Winterberry Bridge, and south of Winterberry Drive and South Barfield Drive.

While under a boil water notice:

Don’t drink tap water.

Don’t use tap water for cooking.

Don’t use your ice maker.

If you need to use tap water, vigorously boil it for at least one full minute.

WINK News will update you once the notice is lifted.