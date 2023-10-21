Combating unemployment in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida’s unemployment rate went up by 0.3% in 2023. However, there are several jobs available in the area.

Florida Gulf Coast University’s assistant professor of economics, Amir Neto, said people are applying to jobs they aren’t trained in.

“There may be a mismatch in that sense. We can think about construction. Not everyone is willing to take home the construction job. We also see neither one has the training because either they didn’t see the incentive ongoing on that and decided to pursue different careers,” said Neto.

PrideStaff, a Fort Myers employment agency, offers resources for candidates like trade schools or online courses.

There are other ways to prepare yourself for jobs. LinkedIn offers LinkedIn Learning at $30 a month. Open Learning from MLT is free but optional paid upgrades are available.

U-Demy is an online learning and teaching platform with more than 10,000 courses. That membership is about $17 a month.