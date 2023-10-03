Upskilling: how to improve your skillset in the workplace

Companies are always looking for ways to increase efficiency while lowering costs. Bringing in new technology can help companies reach that goal quickly.

The downside? Implementing new technologies can leave some workers who don’t adapt quickly out of a job. But you can stay a valuable asset with upskilling.

Business consultant Bonnie Gisriel-Wagerer said upskilling is the process of learning new skills to stay current and competitive in your field.

“You gotta be growing, learning, teaching other people,” said Gisriel-Wagerer.

According to LinkedIn, upskilling has become a top priority for learning and development professionals with a 15% increase since June 2020.

You can start upskilling by taking online classes that won’t cost much. LinkedIn offers LinkedIn Learning at $30 a month. Open Learning from MLT is free but optional paid upgrades are available.

U-Demy is an online learning and teaching platform with more than 10,000 courses. That membership is about $17 a month.

Of course, you can always ask someone above you on the career ladder for mentorship. Shadow them as they work and tell them what you want to work on.