Mental Health Monday: Handling grief with children

One in 12 children in the United States will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, affecting the child’s ability to learn, socialize and oftentimes develop depression.

Grief following a loss is normal, but if left unresolved can lead to long-lasting mental health problems.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Lea Pascotto, Manager of Avow Kids Matter about how to address grief with children and the mental health impacts associated with loss.

For more information on Avow Kids Matter and how to refer a patient, visit the website here.

