Replacing weather stations wiped out by Hurricane Ian

RECON weather station before Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: SCCF

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s Marine Laboratory was awarded a new grant to replace weather stations lost after Hurricane Ian.

According to the SCCF, the Fort Myers and Redfish Pass River, Estuary and Coastal Observing Network (RECON) weather stations got lost when Hurricane Ian’s 24-foot-plus waves destroyed their markers.

Given the stations’ value to Southwest Florida, Lee County and the West Coast Inland Navigation District awarded a new grant to the Marine Lab. The grant will help replace the equipment lost during the massive storm.

A considerable amount of work needs to be done before the stations are installed and work with the other RECON components, so it’s unclear when exactly the weather stations will be operational.

Since these stations are directly over the water, they provide a more accurate depiction of water conditions, as opposed to shore-based units.