CSN and FBA ready for Battle of Livingston

First Baptist Academy and Community School of Naples meet in the Battle of Livingston in this week’s WINK News Game of the Week.

Only a mile apart on Livingston Rd. the Lions have dominated the rivalry since the two first met on the gridiron 14-years-ago.

A perfect 13-0 record against the Seahawks.

Lions Head Coach Billy Sparacio says it’s a variety of things that contribute to his team’s success.

“We’ve been very, very blessed to have a great group of kids year in and year out,” Sparacio said. “They buy into our program. I’m super blessed to have great coaches from top to bottom.

Sparacio has been at First Baptist since it first fielded a team.

Down the road at Community School Michael Stannard is in his first year leading the Seahawks, so far to an 8-0 record.

“They’ve all started flowing in the direction that I want them to flow through in a very quick manner,” Stannard said.

Hawks’ sophomore quarterback Cale Austin says this could be the year they finally beat the Lions.

“I think this year is something different with a new head coach change and new culture,” Austin said. “We’ve really motivated ourselves. Even though we’ve never beat them, I think this year is a way different attitude than it’s ever been.”

The attitude of the defending state champions at First Baptist remains the same.

Junior quarterback Ethan Crossan told me the Lions have to bring their a-game to maintain their win streak.

“We’ve got to come in ready to play and not take them lightly and have a great mindset,” Crossan said “If things don’t go our way, we’ve got to bounce back from it.”

So far this season the Lions have bounced back.

They lost two games in September, but enter Friday’s showdown on a four game win streak.

The showdown begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Lions’ Den.