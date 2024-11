A lot can change in four years. During the 2020 election, many voters masked up as they cast their ballots, and the pandemic was at the top of many voters’ minds.

Mask mandates and misinformation: The 2020 election had vices of its own.

“I’ve never been so horrified in my life to see somebody who could break an oath and just do their thing,” said Pamela, a voter in downtown Fort Myers. “We also have been locked down at the same time. You know, the George Floyd thing happened, we had kind of nothing up to look at.”

Fast forward four years later, we will see a new president in office.

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone asked people in downtown Fort Myers what influenced their decision when they voted in the last election.

“It was real different. But it doesn’t change love. It doesn’t change the need to be the way we need to be, take care of each other, and there’s some people who are willing to do that,” said voter Bruce Bauman.

“I am a registered Republican, I have never pulled a lever for a Democrat until 2020,” said Pamela.

And what’s changed since then?

“My whole life, since I was 18 years old, I’ve always wanted to vote, and I’m registered as a Republican, but I am not allowed to vote in the state of Florida because of felonies, which I think is ironic, because the president-elect has over 30 felonies himself,” said one voter.

“It’s all about the money honey,” said another voter. “I’m hoping for a divided government that way they won’t get anything done. I guess maybe because if either side wins everything, it’s not able to do something crazy.”

“We’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday or Thursday or Friday, whenever they start the count, and find out what happens,” said Bauman.

In the last two elections, we’ve found out who’s won the presidential race before the end of the night or early the next morning, considering how close this race is – we could be waiting longer until our next president is announced.

As for local races, we should know those winners on election night.

Be sure to stick with WINK News for all your election coverage.