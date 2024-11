The Community School of Naples put up 63 points in the round one of the postseason, a 49-point difference from its opponent St. John Neumann.

“It’s a blessing to be part of an offense like that,” junior offensive lineman George Haseotes said. “You know, when everything’s firing all cylinders, your running backs hitting the hole, quarterback is making the right reads. I’m just there to protect both of those people and help the offense run.”

The offensive line worked overtime protecting junior running back Jayvian Tanelus who rushed for 228 yards and found the endzone five times.

“Our offensive line as a whole is good,” Tanelus said. “We have good linemen, good running backs, so that’s really our strong point. Really just want to run the ball to win the game.”

“I think he made our job easy as well as we made his job pretty easy,” Haseotes said.

Senior tackle TJ Hedrick told WINK News that this team is headed to round two because of a culture centered around hard work.

“We’ve all come together and just wanted to actually win and wanted to actually do something with this amazing team that we have,” Hedrick said.

The Seahawks want this next win badly.

They play Cardinal Newman, one of the top teams in the state in the second round.

“Of course, they’re going to have big plays, but we’re also going to have big plays,” Hedrick said. “We just have to keep our mind in the game and stay calm, not let our emotions get to us.”

“We’ve got to make the little things the big things and we’ve got to play our hardest out there, because it’s not going to be easy,” Tanelus said.

Just because it’s not easy, doesn’t mean it’s not possible.

The fourth-seeded Seahawks travel to top-seeded Cardinal Newman on Friday for round two of the FHSAA Class 1A playoffs.