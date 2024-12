Deputy Sergeant Diaz’s story has touched the hearts of people all over southwest Florida.

On Friday, Sergeant Elio Diaz’s funeral procession passed by his memorial, just steps from where he died. Since then, gifts have been donated, tears have been shed and emotions are running high.

Heartbreak over Sergeant Elio Diaz’s death consumed the Charlotte County community after the fallen hero was laid to rest Friday.

“Having a fallen officer in our community has really touched our family. It’s been hard this week,” said Katie Bullock.

When Bullock visited Sergeant Diaz’s memorial, it re-opened old wounds.

“My brother was killed on a routine traffic stop, just like Sergeant Diaz,” said Bullock.

Her brother, Joseph, was a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol for 19 years. He was a family man, just like Diaz and just like the father of 4, he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“It was hard, you know, it was hard losing him,” said Bullock.

Experiencing that pain firsthand is why Bullock was determined to be there for the sergeant’s family.

“When I lost my brother I gained 2,500 brothers and sisters I never knew I had,” said Bullock.

Brothers and sisters across agencies showed up just the same for Sergeant Diaz.

“My fear was that one day my brother would be forgotten,” said Bullock. “I now know that that’s never going to happen because there is so much support between the community and other law enforcement officers.”

Diaz’s loved ones are figuring out how to live without him. Bullock wants them to know they don’t have to do it alone.

“There are people that understand what they’re going through and if there is anything they ever need, we would be more than willing to help them out,” said Bullock.