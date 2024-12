Family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue and even complete strangers gave Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz the sendoff he deserved.

Kia Torres, the fallen deputy’s daughter, said, “On July 15, Daddy was given to us and put on this earth, and on December 15 of 2024, is when everything was taken away from my family and me.”

Friday morning, thousands gathered to pay their final respects to Diaz, also known as Papi. Many put a black band on their badges because losing one of their own is like losing family.

Sheriff Bill Prummel said, “I’ve known Elio for 11 years. I had the honor of hiring him and swearing him in. Rest in peace, my friend, your work here is done.”

Law enforcement from all over the state and country came to Diaz’s funeral service at the Babcock Ranch field house.

Tears uncontrollably flowed as his daughters took the stage.

Kia said, “Daddy is my best friend, my first love, my role model, my biggest supporter, my protector and my forever superhero. Daddy is my everything.”

Nayleshka Luna, his other daughter, said, “Dad was known for the generosity and pure kindness that poured out of him, and that’s how I want to remember him, and that’s how I hope you guys all remember him today.”

He showed the whole world what it means to be a loving family man and to also be a good police officer.

Jacob, his nephew, said, “One of my favorite memories growing up was whenever he would come to school and pick me, my sister and my cousins up in his cop car. I felt like the coolest kid in school whenever he came to pick us up.”

He lived the last hour of his life helping a stranger. That was his thing.

Lt. Chris Williams said, “Papi intercepted that vehicle, and unfortunately, his kindness was taken too early by a coward.”

Diaz will be remembered as a hero.

Those on stage described Diaz as kind, smart, a true friend, superman, unselfish and reliable.

Diaz will be buried at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home.

To watch the entire memorial service, play this video below: