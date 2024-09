After a nine-day-long search, the body of 64-year-old veteran Eduardo Ramirez was found in a state forest in Collier County.

Ramirez’s niece, Stephanie Woo, said the victim’s family has been reflecting on the support from the community that helped find him, and they want to remember him as “the man who would light up a room and would make everyone laugh.”

“The whole time we were looking for him, he was smiling down on us, wrapping his arms—and the Lord’s arms— to shield us through the search,” said Woo.

During the time Eduardo Ramirez was missing, his family held on to hope while struggling with the emotional toll.

“We had a lot of mixed emotions through those nine days that we were looking for him. It was a lot of devastation, especially on his mother. A lot of grief, a lot of sorrow, heartbreak, worry,” said Woo.

Though the outcome is devastating, the family was touched by the overwhelming compassion shown to them.

“We find peace in being able to lay him to rest because of how this community came together and how hard we all fought, dangerously, through the conditions in that state forest,” said Woo.

On behalf of Ramirez’s family, Woo expressed deep gratitude for the support they received from neighbors, friends and even strangers who lent a helping hand.

“We want to thank the community for their prayers, their time and their efforts in helping us bring him home so we may lay him to rest,” said Woo.

They also extended their appreciation to the local and state agencies involved in the search.

“A huge thank you to FWC, U.S. Florida Forestry, the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, and the selfless volunteers from nonprofit organizations like Peace River Search and Rescue and Marco’s Patriot Search and Rescue,” said Woo.

As they prepare for the veteran’s memorial this weekend, Ramirez’s family will continue to look back on the outpouring of love and support they have received. At this time, they are not seeking any donations, but will share details about the upcoming memorial once they are available.