Rowdy kids face hefty restaurant surcharge: ‘Unable to Parent’ fee sparks outrage

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, located two hours north of Atlanta, is under fire for its “bad parenting” surcharge, causing outrage among diners and making waves on social media.

The restaurant offers a diverse menu with dishes like steak, trout and American classics, but at the bottom of the menu, there’s an unexpected line item – an “adult surcharge” for customers deemed “unable to parent,” indicated by three dollar signs.

The menu reads: “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.”

Google Reviews have been flooded with criticism. One customer said, “If you have children, absolutely avoid this place at all costs. They have a $50 surcharge for ‘bad children.'” Another complained of being charged $50 even though their children were well-behaved. This restaurant charges you extra for bad parenting

The controversy gained traction on Reddit, with many condemning the restaurant for what they saw as a “discriminatory” fee.

The restaurant’s other charges, such as an 18% gratuity for separate checks and a $3 fee for sharing a plate, have also come under fire.

The restaurant’s owner has yet to issue a public statement, leaving questions about how they will address the backlash and whether the “bad parenting” fee will remain on the menu.