Back view shot of school bus following a low-speed crash in Cape Coral. Credit: WINK

A school bus had a minor crash with a semi-truck while transporting children to school in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police responded to the low-speed crash Friday morning, where officers told WINK News that the cause of the crash was due to the bus driver not allowing herself enough room when performing a turn. Front view shot of semi-truck following a low-speed crash in Cape Coral. Credit: WINK

No injuries were reported.

The students were transferred to another bus.

Officers reported that there were no notable signs of crash damage to either vehicle.