Spencer Roach seeks special district for Neal Communities, Judge Cary’s Alva development

Florida lawmaker Spencer Roach seeks to grant single-family home developer Neal Communities along with landowners Judge G. Keith Cary, Mary Povia and others a stewardship district like ones created in Ave Maria, Babcock Ranch and elsewhere across the state. This would aid them in attaining funding to develop more than 1,000 acres into a new community in Alva.

At 9 a.m. Monday at Florida SouthWestern State College, a delegation of five state representatives and three state senators will meet and listen to public comments on whether the stewardship district should move forward before voting. The meeting will be held in the Nursing Building, Room AA-177, at 8099 College Parkway in Fort Myers.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.