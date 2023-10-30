Lawmakers delay vote for new Alva stewarship district to help Neal Communities

The debate to create a stewardship district, similar to those of Babcock Ranch and Ave Maria, with funding mechanisms to help Neal Communities develop a more than 1,000-acre stretch of land off North River Road in Alva, didn’t take place as scheduled Monday morning.

Almost immediately after seven members of Southwest Florida’s delegation to the Legislature convened at Florida SouthWestern State College, state Rep. Spencer Roach of District 76, which includes Alva, said he would no longer submit the bill, which was detailed in 124 pages.

“I do not believe that the members of the delegation have had the proper amount of time to review the language,” Roach said. “I will request to withdraw the bill.”

