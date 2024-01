The next step in transforming the northwest quadrant of Alva from ranch and rural lands into a modern American suburbia is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St. in Fort Myers.

A planned, clustered subdivision of 1,099 homes by Neal Communities off North River Road, just to the east of a planned shopping center and apartment complex on land owned by Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell and fronting the Caloosahatchee River, needs the promise of a sewer connection before it can proceed with permitting and construction.

