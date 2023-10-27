Naples man wanted for attempted murder found in Immokalee

Ryan Michael Guerrero mugshot. CREDIT: CCSO

Collier County deputies have found a Naples man wanted for attempted homicide hiding out in Hendry County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Michael Guerrero, 20, was arrested on multiple warrants from Hendry and Lee counties, including attempted homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling.

Deputies discovered Guerrero could be hiding in Immokalee. They followed the lead, and deputies saw a man matching Guerrero’s description walking around Durso Court and Custer Avenue.

Deputies began talking to him. He gave authorities a different name and birth date, but a family member drove by while talking to the man who said he was his nephew Guerrero.

Using Rapid ID portable fingerprint technology, the deputies identified him as Guerrero.

Deputies took him into custody on the previously mentioned warrants. They also charged Guerrero with providing a false name and date of birth.

“A violent fugitive is in our custody thanks to a collaborative effort involving multiple units within our agency,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I am proud of everyone who was involved in making this arrest.”

As of Friday afternoon, Guerrero is in the Collier County jail.