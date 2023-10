Credit: Florida Everblades

The Florida Everblades return after winning back-to-back championships and meet the Jacksonville Iceman on the ice at Hertz Arena.

In June, the Everblades celebrated winning the Kelly Cup twice in a row after defeating the Idaho Steelheads, becoming back-to-back ECHL champions.

The Everblades’ first game of the season begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Before the puck meets the ice, a banner for last season’s win will go up.