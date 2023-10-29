Fort Myers man arrested for living in house while homeowner was out-of-state

Emmanuel Pierre (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Fort Myers man broke into a person’s home and was living inside until he was discovered by deputies and the out-of-state homeowner.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Emmanuel Pierre made himself at home, using the homeowner’s car, cooking in their kitchen and connecting a PlayStation device in the bedroom.

The homeowner received a notification from their home’s smart thermostat that the temperature inside the home was changed. The owner became suspicious and decided to check on their property.

While doing so, the homeowner witnessed Pierre driving their car and parking it in the garage.

The homeowner blocked immediately Pierre from leaving the garage and called 911.

Deputies arrested Pierre and charged him with Burglary, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Grand Theft over $750.