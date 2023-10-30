SWFL firefighters say department merging risks lives, state rep says it saves money

Cropped Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0

Some Fort Myers Beach firefighters are not keen on the idea of merging their department with another in Bonita Springs.

Firefighters met with the Lee County legislative delegation on Monday morning.

Fort Myers Beach firefighters say if the departments merge, people won’t get the protection they currently receive.

Despite that, state representative Adam Bonata, whose district includes Bonita Springs, believes the merger would save money.

The chiefs of both departments told WINK News they were caught off guard by the proposed bill.