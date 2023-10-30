Sex offenders and predators need to stay indoors on Halloween

No matter how spooky Halloween gets, safety is always a priority. Strict laws are in place to prevent sex offenders and predators from participating on Oct. 31.

According to Florida statute, sex offenders are prohibited from passing out candy to children or dressing up in costumes. Sex offenders are also barred from entertaining at children’s parties. And, in many places, they need to keep their lights off.

Why the risk on Halloween?

The holiday provides easier access to children in an unsupervised environment. Kids run door-to-door, focused on their next piece of candy, not their safety.

To keep your kids safe, be aware of where registered sex offenders and predators live.

On the FDLE website, type your address under the neighborhood search and choose a 1- to 5-mile radius. You can also sign up for an alert when an offender or predator moves within a certain number of miles of your home.

Halloween isn’t the only holiday that has protective laws. Wearing a Santa Claus costume on or preceding Christmas is also prohibited for sex offenders.