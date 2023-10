Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels.com

A Clewiston man is facing serious charges, including cocaine distribution and illegally possessing a machine gun, potentially leading to life in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Javier Velasquez Jr., 37, faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The charges Velasquez Jr. faces are two counts of cocaine distribution, three counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, illegal possession of a machine gun and carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The crimes Velasquez Jr. is suspected to be involved in happened between July 13 and Sept. 19, 2023.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and it will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Morgan.