Alanzo Lamart Edison. CREDIT: LCSO

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Alanzo Lamart Edison, 42, will serve 10 years in federal prison consecutively with a 15-year sentence for an unrelated crime.

According to court records, Edison sold fentanyl to an FBI informant on three occasions between November 2022 and January 2023.

During the drug deals, Edison wore a GPS monitor in connection with his pre-trial release for a pending Lee County felony criminal case.

In April 2023, the FBI executed a search warrant at a Lehigh Acres home associated with Edison and recovered more than a half-kilogram of controlled substances, including fentanyl and cocaine.