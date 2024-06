In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) released new details related to the arrest of Canuto Alvarado.

Deputies arrested Alvarado after an incident at La Mexicana, located at 1441 Ortiz Avenue. They responded to a report of an armed man who pointed his weapon toward a juvenile.

ā€œIā€™m proud of my deputies for locking up this felon and the victims for having the courage to report the incident the moment it happened,ā€ stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

In the post, LCSO said the victim was unharmed and left the business with their mother following the incident in fear for their safety.

Witnesses identified Alvarado to investigators. Through their investigation, deputies learned Alvarado returned to his vehicle before they arrived and hid the weapon before returning to the business.

Deputies said when they confronted Alvarado, he was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm magazine. He was standing next to a beer box filled with suspected narcotics. The drugs were field tested, and deputies confirmed the box contained cocaine, heroin, and prescription pills.

Alvarado faces Drug Possession, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Disorderly Intoxication charges.

His next court date is scheduled for July 1, 2024.