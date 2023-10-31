Candy melting weather? Here is the Halloween evening forecast

Happy Halloween! The evening high temperatures may cause some of your Halloween candy to melt if not careful.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said that sun and clouds with highs in the mid-upper 80s/90 south.

Maloch forecasts afternoon temperatures hovering around the upper 80s at around 6 p.m., with temperatures dropping slightly throughout the evening, finishing the night of trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 70s.

A cold front is expected for Wednesday and Thursday throughout Southwest Florida, as temperatures potential high temperatures in the upper 70’s into the low 80’s.