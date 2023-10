Promotional flyer for the Concert in the Park held in Jaycee Park. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is holding a free “Concert in the Park” event at Jaycee Park.

The concert event is set to begin on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Dennis Caravello headlining the evening at 5:30 p.m.

Onsite food trucks will be available. Visitors will need to bring their seating and the event is a bring-your-own-beer (BYOB) for those ages 21 and over.

Non-food vendors are welcome as well. For more information, go to the Cape Concert Series website or call 239-573-3128.