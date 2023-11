Fireworks Fourth of July. CREDIT: WINK News

The Fourth of July fireworks celebration is confirmed to happen next year in Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers City Council discussed during a council meeting doing away with the event due to high cost and low turnover, but neighbors disagreed.

The City of Fort Myers is now working to get sponsorships to help pay for the cost of the $34,000 Fourth of July show.

The city plans to expand the event to continue bringing smiles during the independence celebration.